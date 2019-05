× Strong/severe thunderstorms headed into Porter County in northwest Indiana- Strong winds/hail/high winds possible until about 2:30 pm

Severe thunderstorm watch #168 remains in effect for areas south of Chicago in Illinois and Indiana until 6 pm.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 149 PM CDT THU MAY 16 2019 INZ002-161930- PORTER IN- 149 PM CDT THU MAY 16 2019 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PORTER COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM CDT... AT 148 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PORTAGE, VALPARAISO, HEBRON, DUNNS BRIDGE, BOONE GROVE, SOUTH HAVEN, LINCOLN HILLS, MALDEN, WHEELER, LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, KOUTS AND KVPZ. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... INDIANA I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 32 AND 35. THIS INCLUDES... VALPARAISO UNIVERSITY AND PORTER COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN INDIANA.