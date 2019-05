× Storms to the south intensify- New severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of southeast Iroquois and southwest Benton counties valid until 3 pm CDT/4 pm EDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 220 PM CDT THU MAY 16 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHWESTERN BENTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 300 PM CDT/400 PM EDT/. * AT 219 PM CDT/319 PM EDT/, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER MILFORD, OR NEAR STOCKLAND, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... STOCKLAND, DUNNINGTON, CLAYTONVILLE, TALBOT, FREELAND PARK, MILFORD, CISSNA PARK, BOSWELL, WOODLAND, WELLINGTON AND AMBIA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.