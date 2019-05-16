× Storms over for now, but more expected to develop later tonight

The strong to severe thunderstorms that swept across the Chicago area late this morning and early this afternoon have moved east and south of the Chicago area and Severe thunderstorm watch #168 is no longer in effect. However, temperatures are in the upper 80s and lower 90s to the south and west of Chicago and as this hot and humid air advances toward the city, more thunderstorms, some severe with heavy rainfall are expected to redevelop later tonight and Friday. I

Hot and humid air advancing from the south and west will trigger additional thunderstorm development later tonight and Friday.