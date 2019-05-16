× Storms moving out of the area… No severe thunderstorm warnings in effect at this time, but gusty thunderstorms still possible in southeast Iroquois County in Illinois and Benton County Indiana

IROQUOIS IL-BENTON IN- 215 PM CDT THU MAY 16 2019 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS AND WESTERN BENTON COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT/400 PM EDT/... AT 214 PM CDT/314 PM EDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR MILFORD, OR NEAR STOCKLAND, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WATSEKA, STOCKLAND, DUNNINGTON, CLAYTONVILLE, TALBOT, FREELAND PARK, MILFORD, SHELDON, BOSWELL, WOODLAND, WELLINGTON AND AMBIA. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT/700 PM EDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS...AND NORTHWESTERN INDIAN

A line of strong/severe thunderstorms has moved southeast through the Chicago area from late morning through early afternoon. The storm produced many reports of hail and strong winds and reports of an unconfirmed tornado in LaSalle County near Sheridan.

Some late reports just into the WGN Weather Center

Watseka Pea-size hail at 2:07 pm

Sammons Point in Kankakee County 60 mph wind gust and 1-inch diameter hail at 1:30 pm

Severe thunderstorm watch #168 remains in effect for areas south of Chicago until 6pm this evening,