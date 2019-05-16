Sizzling early season 90s as close as western Illinois and Iowa played a role inThursday’s multiple storm outbreaks; gusts to 57 mph, drenching downpours and to 1.5” hail reported; Friday’s jarring “NE”-wind generated temp plunge won’t last—warmth resurges Saturday

