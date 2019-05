× Severe weather update- Tornado warning canceled for DeKalb County, but continues until 12:30 pm for portions of La Salle and Kendall counties

A severe thunderstorm, capable of producing a tornado, has now moved southeast out of DeKalb County, but remains a threat for portions of Kendall and LaSalle counties until 12:30 pm.

Aty v11:56 am the storm was located near Sandwich and was moving southeast at 45 mph.

Heavy rain of 0.56 inches fell at DeKalb in just 5 minutes around 11:30 am.