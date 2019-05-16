× Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of northern and central Illinois until 3 AM CDT.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Iowa

Northern Illinois

Northwest Indiana

Eastern Nebraska

* Effective this Thursday night and Friday morning from 755 PM

until 300 AM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events

to 2 inches in diameter possible

Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

SUMMARY…Widely scattered thunderstorms will continue to increase

across the region this evening. A very unstable environment,

accentuated by very steep mid-level lapse rates, will support storms

capable of large hail as the primary hazard. Storms could eventually

organize with some potential for damaging winds as well.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45

statute miles north and south of a line from 15 miles south

southwest of Sioux City IA to 75 miles east southeast of Marseilles

IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch

outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU0).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.