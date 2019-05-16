Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of northern and central Illinois until 3 AM CDT.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Iowa
Northern Illinois
Northwest Indiana
Eastern Nebraska
* Effective this Thursday night and Friday morning from 755 PM
until 300 AM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
to 2 inches in diameter possible
Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
SUMMARY…Widely scattered thunderstorms will continue to increase
across the region this evening. A very unstable environment,
accentuated by very steep mid-level lapse rates, will support storms
capable of large hail as the primary hazard. Storms could eventually
organize with some potential for damaging winds as well.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45
statute miles north and south of a line from 15 miles south
southwest of Sioux City IA to 75 miles east southeast of Marseilles
IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch
outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU0).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.