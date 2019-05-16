Severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of NW Indiana.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana…

East central Lake County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until midnight CDT.

* At 1120 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over

Merrillville, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Wheeler around 1225 AM EDT.

Valparaiso, Hebron, Lincoln Hills and Boone Grove around 1230 AM

EDT.

Malden and Kvpz around 1235 AM EDT.

Kouts around 1240 AM EDT.