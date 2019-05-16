Severe thunderstorm warning until 12:45 PM for several counties in north central and northeast Illinois.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 1245 AM CDT.

* At 1143 PM CDT, a dangerous severe thunderstorm was located near

Waterman, or 7 miles northeast of Shabbona, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch diameter hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Also, severe thunderstorm watch #170 has been extended northward to include Kane, Du Page and Cook counties.