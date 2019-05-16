× Severe thunderstorm warning until 1 PM for portions of Kendal, Will, Kane, and Du Page counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 100 PM CDT.

* At 1210 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Yorkville,

moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield,

Oswego, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Yorkville, Lemont,

Channahon, Minooka, Plano, Sandwich, Ingalls Park, Woodridge,

Darien and Montgomery.