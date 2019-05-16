× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Livingston, La Salle, and Grundy counties until 1:45 PM.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Livingston County in central Illinois…

East central La Salle County in north central Illinois…

Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 145 PM CDT.

* At 1240 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Channahon to near Mazon to Grand Ridge, moving

southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Ottawa, Streator, Morris, Channahon, Pontiac, Minooka, Marseilles,

Dwight, Seneca, Coal City, Diamond, Gardner, Flanagan, Odell,

Mazon, Braceville, Grand Ridge, Naplate, South Wilmington and

Godley.