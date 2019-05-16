Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Livingston, La Salle, and Grundy counties until 1:45 PM.

Posted 12:45 PM, May 16, 2019, by

This is a picture from outside my window

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Livingston County in central Illinois…
East central La Salle County in north central Illinois…
Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 145 PM CDT.

* At 1240 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Channahon to near Mazon to Grand Ridge, moving
southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Ottawa, Streator, Morris, Channahon, Pontiac, Minooka, Marseilles,
Dwight, Seneca, Coal City, Diamond, Gardner, Flanagan, Odell,
Mazon, Braceville, Grand Ridge, Naplate, South Wilmington and
Godley.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.