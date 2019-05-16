Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, De Kalb and Kane counties until 10:15 PM.

Posted 9:45 PM, May 16, 2019, by

Hail pics

Severe thunderstorm warning areas highlighted in orange.

 

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…
Southeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…
Southwestern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 938 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hinckley, or
near Little Rock, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,
Little Rock around 945 PM CDT.
Plano around 950 PM CDT.
Yorkville around 955 PM CDT.
Sugar Grove around 1000 PM CDT.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.