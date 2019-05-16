Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, De Kalb and Kane counties until 10:15 PM.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…
Southeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…
Southwestern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…
* Until 1015 PM CDT.
* At 938 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hinckley, or
near Little Rock, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near,
Little Rock around 945 PM CDT.
Plano around 950 PM CDT.
Yorkville around 955 PM CDT.
Sugar Grove around 1000 PM CDT.