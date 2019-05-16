× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, De Kalb and Kane counties until 10:15 PM.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Southwestern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 938 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hinckley, or

near Little Rock, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Little Rock around 945 PM CDT.

Plano around 950 PM CDT.

Yorkville around 955 PM CDT.

Sugar Grove around 1000 PM CDT.