× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of De Kalb, Kane, and Kendall counties until 12:15 PM

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN KENDALL…SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB AND SOUTHERN KANE

COUNTIES…

At 1145 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hinckley, or 8

miles northwest of Little Rock, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Aurora, Oswego, Batavia, Sycamore, Yorkville, Little Rock, Plano,

Sandwich, DeKalb, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Elburn,

Cortland, Hinckley, Waterman, Maple Park, Virgil and Boulder Hill.