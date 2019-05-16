Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for central Illinois, northwest Indiana until 6 pm

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 168

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

1250 PM CDT Thu May 16 2019

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

East-central and northeast Illinois

West-central and northwest Indiana

* Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 1250 PM

until 600 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY…A small linear bowing cluster may continue southeast along

the Illinois and Indiana border region this afternoon. Damaging wind

gusts and severe hail are the primary hazards, although a brief

tornado or two is also possible.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 65

statute miles east and west of a line from 35 miles west northwest

of Valparaiso IN to 30 miles south southeast of Danville IL. For a

complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.