Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for central Illinois, northwest Indiana until 6 pm

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 168
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
1250 PM CDT Thu May 16 2019
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
East-central and northeast Illinois
West-central and northwest Indiana
* Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 1250 PM
until 600 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY…A small linear bowing cluster may continue southeast along
the Illinois and Indiana border region this afternoon. Damaging wind
gusts and severe hail are the primary hazards, although a brief
tornado or two is also possible.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 65
statute miles east and west of a line from 35 miles west northwest
of Valparaiso IN to 30 miles south southeast of Danville IL. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.