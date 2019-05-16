Prayer on the 9 has its annual community initiative hosted by Pastor John Hannah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pastor John F. Hannah discusses his annual “Prayer on the 9” initiative. The initiative is an outreach program for the community that serves to be a catalyst for change in the most prevalent violent communities in Chicago. The event is a call to action to pray, walk and stand as a community against all forms of violence. Pastor Hannah urges Mayor Elect Lightfoot to zone in on the parts of the city that have high crime rates.

“Prayer on the 9” will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m., at 79th Street and Greenwood. To register for “Prayer on the 9,” visit http://www.PrayerOnThe9.org. For further information, call 773-285-1731