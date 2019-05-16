New storms developing west of the metro area.

Tornado Warnings in Morris Today 🌪

SPC mesoscale discussion.

 

Areas affected…Southern and Eastern Iowa…Northern Illinois

Concerning…Severe potential…Watch possible

Valid 170014Z – 170215Z

Probability of Watch Issuance…60 percent

SUMMARY…An isolated severe threat is likely to continue developing
across parts of southern and eastern Iowa eastward into northern
Illinois. Wind damage and hail will be the primary threats. Weather
watch issuance may be needed especially as uncertainty concerning
convective coverage decreases.

