New storms developing west of the metro area.
Areas affected…Southern and Eastern Iowa…Northern Illinois
Concerning…Severe potential…Watch possible
Valid 170014Z – 170215Z
Probability of Watch Issuance…60 percent
SUMMARY…An isolated severe threat is likely to continue developing
across parts of southern and eastern Iowa eastward into northern
Illinois. Wind damage and hail will be the primary threats. Weather
watch issuance may be needed especially as uncertainty concerning
convective coverage decreases.