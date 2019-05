× New severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Will, southeast Cook and Lake County Indiana -Valid until 2 pm CDT

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE

112 PM CDT THU MAY 16 2019

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A

* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR…

EAST CENTRAL WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS…

SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS…

LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA…

* UNTIL 200 PM CDT.

* AT 111 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER MATTESON,

MOVING EAST AT 50 MPH.

HAZARD…60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL.

SOURCE…RADAR INDICATED.

IMPACT…HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE

TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE…

HAMMOND, GARY, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, CALUMET CITY, PORTAGE,

MERRILLVILLE, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, SCHERERVILLE, HOBART, LANSING, CROWN

POINT, HIGHLAND, MUNSTER, PARK FOREST, MATTESON, MOKENA, FRANKFORT,

GRIFFITH AND ST. JOHN.

INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES…

I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 334 AND 348.

I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 146 AND 155.

I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 73 AND 74.

I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 73 AND 74.

INDIANA I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 15.

INDIANA I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 17 AND 19.

INDIANA I-94 NEAR MILE MARKER 16.

INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 240 AND 261.

THIS INCLUDES… INDIANA UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST, PURDUE UNIVERSITY

CALUMET, FIRST MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY,

ILLIANA MOTOR SPEEDWAY, LAKE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, PRAIRIE STATE

COLLEGE, AND SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A

BUILDING.