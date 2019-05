× New severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Will, Kane and DuPage counties until 1 pm CDT

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHWESTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 100 PM CDT. * AT 1210 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR YORKVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS AND HALF DOLLAR SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. WIND DAMAGE IS ALSO LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, JOLIET, NAPERVILLE, BOLINGBROOK, ROMEOVILLE, PLAINFIELD, OSWEGO, LOCKPORT, NEW LENOX, HOMER GLEN, YORKVILLE, LEMONT, CHANNAHON, MINOOKA, PLANO, SANDWICH, INGALLS PARK, WOODRIDGE, DARIEN AND MONTGOMERY. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 244 AND 270. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 120 AND 141. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 109 AND 119. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 7, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 11 AND 14. THIS INCLUDES... UNIVERSITY OF ST. FRANCIS, AURORA UNIVERSITY, CHANNAHON STATE PARK, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, JOLIET JUNIOR COLLEGE, JOLIET SLAMMERS BASEBALL, LEWIS UNIVERSITY, AND WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.