× Mesoscale Discussion – Possible Watch for portions of Chicago area

Mesoscale Discussion 0638 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1209 PM CDT Thu May 16 2019 Areas affected...Parts of northern and central Illinois and Indiana Concerning...Severe potential...Watch possible Valid 161709Z - 161815Z Probability of Watch Issuance...40 percent SUMMARY...Vigorous thunderstorm development is currently being maintained near a southward advancing cold pool, to the southwest of the Chicago area. It is not certain how long this will persist this afternoon, but there is at least some potential for further intensification and organization which could require a severe weather watch. DISCUSSION...Warm and capping elevated mixed-layer air is in the process of advecting across the mid/lower Missouri Valley, toward portions of the Upper Midwest, around the northern periphery of amplified ridging within the mid-latitude westerlies. Along the leading edge of this air mass, a zone of enhanced lower/mid tropospheric warm advection is maintaining vigorous thunderstorm development, which may be also increasingly forced by lift above an associated surface cold pool. This appears to be occurring in the presence of modest (30+ kt) west-northwesterly deep layer mean flow. The influence of a 30-40 kt west-southwesterly 850 mb speed maximum nosing east of the Mississippi River may contribute to more of a southward propagation near and west of the Illinois/Indiana state border area through 18-20Z. While this track will be increasingly into weak mid-level height rises, mid/upper ridging and weaker flow aloft, the boundary layer ahead of the southwestern flank of the outflow continues to gradually moisten across much of central Illinois. Additional boundary layer warming and moistening may contribute to weakening inhibition for boundary layer parcels with CAPE increasing in excess of 2000 J/kg. Thus, while it remains unclear if synoptic forcing for ascent will maintain ongoing convection this afternoon, it appears at least possible that mesoscale processes will, with subsequent further intensification and organization possible. This probably would be accompanied by increasing potential for strong winds at least approaching severe limits along a strengthening gust front.