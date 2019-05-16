× Lunchbreak: Hiyashi Chuka – Cold Style Ramen

Strings Ramen Executive Chef Katie Dong

Strings Ramen, now with 3 locations:

Chinatown — 2141 South Archer Avenue, Chicago

Lakeview – 919 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Madison, WI – 311 North Francis Street, Madison, WI

https://www.ramenchicago.com/

Recipe:

HIYASHI CHUKA

(Cold Style Ramen)

1-serving

Ingredients:

(all ingredients can be purchased at any Asian market)

3 Tablespoons cold ramen sauce

1 Tablespoon Japanese Tsuyu sauce (or soy sauce)

2 Teaspoons Yuzu juice

Scallion Oil 1 Tablespoon (for the sauce), 1 Tablespoon for cucumber (can substitute with extra virgin olive oil)

Pinch of salt

Fresh seedless cucumber, about 1/3 of the whole cucumber

3 oz. (6 T) cooked king crab leg meat (can be replaced with cocktail shrimp or imitation crab meat)

2 Teaspoons Marinated Ikura (optional)

1 Teaspoon Fresh Uni (optional)

Komi nori furikake / Japanese seaweed rice seasoning, a few pinches

6 oz. (3/4 cup) fresh ramen noodles

For the Hiyashi chuka sauce:

Mix Cold ramen sauce — Tsuyu sauce, yuzu juice and scallion oil in a bowl, stir well until everything combines, set aside for later use.

For the cucumber salad:

Cut cucumber into matchsticks (fine cut), a small pinch of salt, mix with scallion oil, set aside for later use, for best result, refrigerate salad for 15 – 30 minutes.

For the topping:

Pat dry king crab meat with paper towel, tear the crab meat into small strings by hand, set aside for later use.

For the noodles:

Cook fresh ramen noodles in 4 – 5 cups of boiling water for 4 minutes. Cool down cooked noodles in a bowl of water with ice chips or run hot noodles under cold water until cooled. Lightly squeeze the noodles to get rid of the excess water, place noodles in a larger bowl, add Hiyashi Chuka sauce (note, save one third of the sauce for drizzle onto the toppings), mix well with the noodles, then place noodles on plate.

Assemble cucumber salad, king crab meat, ikura and uni on top of noodles. drizzle the remaining Hiyashi chuka sauce, sprinkle Komi Nori Furikake on top, and enjoy!

How to infuse scallion oil:

Place 2 pieces of whole green onions (washed and pat dried with kitchen towel) into a skillet, add 1 1/2 cups of vegetable oil or canola oil, cook on medium low heat until the green onions become dark brown( not burnt), turn off heat, remove green onions, put scallion oil into a mason jar when it’s completely cool down. Enjoy this oil with any sauteed or ramen dishes.