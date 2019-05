× Line of strong/severe thunderstorms continues southeast

SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON…

SOUTHEASTERN WILL…KANKAKEE…CENTRAL FORD…IROQUOIS…NEWTON AND

SOUTHERN LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM CDT…

AT 123 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG

A LINE EXTENDING FROM BEECHER TO NEAR BRADLEY TO NEAR CHEBANSE TO

NEAR CULLOM. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 40 MPH.

PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH

THESE STORMS. IN ADDITION, BRIEF TORNADO SPIN-UPS WILL BE POSSIBLE

WITH THESE THUNDERSTORMS.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE…

KANKAKEE, BOURBONNAIS, BRADLEY, PONTIAC, LOWELL, WATSEKA, FAIRBURY,

MOMENCE, KENTLAND, MOROCCO, PIPER CITY, STOCKLAND, ROSELAWN,

PEMBROKE, BEAVER CITY, THAYER, ENOS, CONRAD, SUMAVA RESORTS AND LAKE

VILLAGE.

INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES…

I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 189 AND 198.

I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 269 AND 315.

INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 232 AND 240.

THIS INCLUDES… KANKAKEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, KANKAKEE COUNTY

FAIRGROUNDS AND SPEEDWAY, AND US 41 DRAGWAY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS.

LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE

SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.

THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO

STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR

CENTRAL, NORTHEASTERN AND EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS…AND NORTHWESTERN

INDIANA.