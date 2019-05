× Line of severe thunderstorms continues southeast-New severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Livingston, LaSalle and Grundy counties until 1:45 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1241 PM CDT THU MAY 16 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS... EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... GRUNDY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 145 PM CDT. * AT 1240 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR CHANNAHON TO NEAR MAZON TO GRAND RIDGE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...PING PONG BALL SIZE HAIL AND 60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT HAIL DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OTTAWA, STREATOR, MORRIS, CHANNAHON, PONTIAC, MINOOKA, MARSEILLES, DWIGHT, SENECA, COAL CITY, DIAMOND, GARDNER, FLANAGAN, ODELL, MAZON, BRACEVILLE, GRAND RIDGE, NAPLATE, SOUTH WILMINGTON AND GODLEY. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 198 AND 233. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 108 AND 118. THIS INCLUDES... GEBHARD WOODS STATE PARK, GRUNDY COUNTY SPEEDWAY AND FAIRGROUNDS, ILLINI STATE PARK, AND WILLIAM G STRATTON STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.