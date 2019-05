Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frank Caliendo is a comedian, actor and impressionist best known for making people laugh throughout the entirety of his life. He is described by the Hollywood Reporter as a “combination of Robin Williams and Jim Carrey.” Caliendo has completed a 10-year run on the FOX NFL Sunday Pregame show and now has comedy specials that run regularly on TBS and Comedy Central.

Caliendo has a show tonight at Improv Comedy Club in Woodfield Mall at 7:30 p.m. Visit improve.com or call 847-240-2001.