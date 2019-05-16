Dave Watson discusses the Bulls after the NBA Draft Lottery on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been two days, and the disappointment remains for Bulls' fans as they must deal with a lottery that didn't work out.

For the third time in as many years, the Bulls are picking seventh in the NBA Draft as their hopes for a Top 4 pick evaporated with some unlucky ping-pong balls.

Dave Watson of Bulls Outsiders was in to discuss the aftermath of the lottery and to talk about what might be ahead for the team as they start scouting for the NBA Draft. He also talked about the team's progress in rebuild with Josh Frydman as well, and you can watch their full discussion in the video above or below.