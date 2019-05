Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Judy has had stand-up specials on HBO, Comedy Central and LOGO. Judy also won two Emmy awards for writing and producing The Rosie O’Donnell Show. She is the host of the hit podcast, Kill Me Now, on iTunes. Visit her website judygold.com or follow her on Twitter and Instagram at jewdygold. Tonight through Saturday Judy will be performing at Zanies in Chicago. Purchase tickets at zanies.com or call 312-337-4027.