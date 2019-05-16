‘Back home, already!’ Girl injured in hit-and-run released from hospital

Home sweet home!

The Kane County Sheriff’s Department announced on their Facebook page that a girl injured in a hit and run on Mother’s Day is out of the hospital.

Lexi Hanson, 7, was riding her bike Sunday when she was struck by a pickup on Geneva Avenue in St. Charles.

She was critically injured and taken to the hospital.

Thursday, the sheriff’s department posted a picture of Lexi with the caption, “We’re so happy to report that our sweet Lexi from the Valley View hit and run is back home, already!”

Brian Quartuccio, 42, aces five felony charges, including leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident. He turned himself into police the day after the incident. Quartuccio is due back in court on May 23.