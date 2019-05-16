× After a month out of the lineup, Victor Caratini returns behind the plate for the Cubs

CINCINNATI – Since leaving the lineup with a hamate bone fracture in his left hand, it’s been pretty much all Willson Contreras all the time behind home plate.

The fourth-year catcher took the bulk of the workload a Victor Caratini healed up the injury suffered in the April 11th win over the Pirates at Wrigley Field. Since then, Contreras has been in at catcher for some of the entire contest in all but three games – the April 27th win at Arizona, the May 9th win over the Marlins, and Wednesday’s loss to the Reds.

In 36 Cubs games this season, Contreras has been behind the plate at some point for 33 of them – so Caratini’s official return is certainly a help for the catcher and the Cubs.

Today the team officially activated the backup catcher from the injured list and will start him in the series finale against the Reds at Great American Ballpark at 5:40 PM CST. Taylor Davis, who served as the backup catcher in Caratini’s absence, has been sent back down to Triple-A Iowa.

His return to the Cubs is not just a boost for his ability to give Contreras a break behind the plate here and there but also because of his own hitting early in the season. In his six games in 2019, Caratini was 8-for-14 (.571) with a homer and 5 RBI along with three doubles.