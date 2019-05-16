× 4 kids, 1 adult hospitalized after fire breaks out at two Far South Side homes

CHICAGO — Five people, four of which were children, were hospitalized after a fire brought out at two homes on the city’s Far South Side.

The fire broke out at two houses on West 109th Place in the Roseland neighborhood around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials were able to get everyone out and extinguish the fire.

All five victims were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Their conditions are unknown.

Officials said there were no working smoke alarms in either of the homes.

No further information was provided.