Video released of elderly man being pushed off bus before his death; woman charged

Posted 12:53 PM, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:40PM, May 15, 2019

LAS VEGAS  — Police in Las Vegas released security video they say shows a woman shoving a 74-year-old man off a public bus after witnesses say he asked her to be nice to other passengers.

The video shows Serge Fournier landing face-first on a sidewalk east of downtown on March 21. He died April 23.

The Clark County coroner ruled Fournier’s death a homicide resulting from his injuries.

Cadesha Bishop, 25 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Cadesha Michelle Bishop on May 6. She has been charged with murder and remains jailed on $100,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 21.

Public defense attorney Charles Cano, who represents Bishop, didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages.

A department statement says investigators still seek witnesses to the March 21 incident.

