Thursday/Thu night’s t-storm chances threaten to take off in warm, increasingly humid air; jet stream overhead could rev some storms into wind & hail generating “supercells”; a jarring 20-30° temp drop looms Friday as “NE” winds take hold

Posted 11:24 PM, May 15, 2019, by
