Thursday/Thu night’s t-storm chances threaten to take off in warm, increasingly humid air; jet stream overhead could rev some storms into wind & hail generating “supercells”; a jarring 20-30° temp drop looms Friday as “NE” winds take hold
Storms, rain and wind hit Chicago area
Winter storm warnings downgraded to winter weather advisories- 1 to 3 inches of additional snowfall expected this evening and early tonight
Wind Advisory for the western section of the Chicago area until midday Thursday – severe storms here/winter storm conditions to our north and far west next 24-36 hours
Severe thunderstorms threaten Thursday afternoon, evening
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday
Most of the Chicago area remains in a Slight Risk for Severe storms this evening
Passing showers Sunday, warmest day in nearly 6 months Monday
Bomb cyclone’s expansive circulation draws blustery chill into Chicago-but its warm sector to return 60s late Thursday with severe weather threat; non-t-storm high winds a threat here Friday; Storm to set record low pressures in Plains-a crippling blizzard too
Severe weather moves out; Strong winds continue
Visibilities improving as snow winds down
Rain in the morning, active storms threaten later Wednesday
Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms this Monday evening- Some severe thunderstorm warnings issued in north-central Illinois
Powerhouse storm’s “warm sector” reaches Chicago with 60s tonight; t-storms a threat in the milder air and may “mix” overhead jet stream energy down to the surface in strong gusts; classic non-t-storm high wind set-up Friday—50 mph gusts a risk