Severe thunderstorms threaten Thursday afternoon, evening

CHICAGO  — As temperatures surge to 2019’s highest reading Thursday and humidity levels climb, our atmosphere will become primed for potentially explosive thunderstorm development. Locally heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, large hail,  and even isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out in the stronger storms.

While a few strong storms are possible into early afternoon, the greatest risk for severe weather appears to be between  4 p.m. to 10pm.

Stay alert and weather aware. WGN-TV will keep you posted on all our shows Thursday on this potential storm threat.

