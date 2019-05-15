Lunchbreak: Olive Oil Chocolate Chip Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rebecca Firth, The Displaced Housewife

https://www.displacedhousewife.com/

Check out Rebecca’s book – The Cookie Book

Recipe:

OLIVE OIL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

MAKES 18 TO 20 HUGE COOKIES

1 1⁄2 cups (330 g) light brown sugar, packed

2⁄3 cup (158 ml) good quality olive oil

1⁄2 cup (96 g) granulated sugar

6 tablespoons (86 g) unsalted butter, room temperature

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 1⁄2 teaspoons (7 ml) pure vanilla extract

2 cups (272 g) all-purpose flour

1 cup (136 g) bread flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon sea salt

2 1⁄2 cups (330 g) dark chocolate, coarsely chopped, or chips

Sea salt flakes for the tops, optional

Preheat your oven to 350°F (177°C) and line several baking sheets with parchment paper.

In an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix your brown sugar, olive oil, granulated sugar and butter on medium for 2 minutes, or until smooth and fully incorporated.

With the mixer on low, add in the eggs, one at a time, blending the first completely before adding in the second. Then add the vanilla and continue mixing until everything is well blended. Take the bowl out of the mixer and set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, bread flour, baking powder, baking soda and sea salt. Add this to the wet ingredients and fold until the cookie dough is almost blended. You still want to see streaks of flour. Add the chocolate chunks and mix until evenly distributed throughout. Gently roll into 3-tablespoon-sized (42-g) balls, place on the prepared baking sheet and allow about 3 1⁄2 inches (9 cm) of space between the dough balls to allow for spread. Sprinkle each with a pinch of sea salt flakes, if using.

Bake one sheet at a time in the center of the oven for about 12 to 14 minutes. They will look slightly underdone. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes, and then move to a rack to finish cooling.