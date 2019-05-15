Joe Maddon’s restaurant a tribute to the mind of the man himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Cubs fans flocked to Joe Maddon’s new restaurant Tuesday as it celebrated its own opening day.

Maddon’s Post is located on the corner of Clark Street and Waveland Avenue. Its focus is food, family and getting to know Joe.

At Maddon’s Post they said every night is a Friday night with pizza, pasta, pierogis and a whole lot more.

Pictures of the Maddon family blanket the back walls, his personally selected and somewhat quirky artwork hangs above the stairs and Maddon even curated the furniture, the wax, and everything in the VIP “Flamingo Room.” Tucked away on the first floor behind the bar and close to the kitchen is a giant heartfelt love letter to diners. Maddon’s thoughts, words and wisdom are spelled out that begins with “Dear Chicago ...”

Maddon’s memorable, simple but substantive quotes are plastered all over the restaurant.

Staff said Maddon is passionate about the new restaurant. He has another one he’s been involved with in Tampa, but said opening up a place with Chicago’s culinary reputation is humbling.