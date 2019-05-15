Fatal prom simulation setup at Glenbard North H.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAROL STREAM, Ill. -- Prom season is here and some high school students are getting a reminder about the dangers of drunk driving.

The Carol Stream Police Department showed students at Glenbard North High School what could happen if they drive irresponsibly.

The department set up what they call a "fatal prom" crash scene in the parking lot Wednesday morning. The scenario depicts a devastating crash that was caused by impaired or distracted driving.

Officials say they hope seeing what could happen will encourage students to make safe decisions.