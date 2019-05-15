Dean meets puppies up for adoption from the Anti-Cruelty Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In celebration of the upcoming film, "A Dog's Journey" we had 6 very friendly guests in studio today. The husky puppies from the Anti-Cruelty Society, and they're all up for adoption! They'll be available Thursday, March 16th. And as a bonus, Universal Pictures in conjunction with "A Dog's Journey" is picking up the adoption fees for all 6 puppies featured on the show! And of course the Anti-Cruelty Society has many other dogs looking for their forever home.

For more information check out anticruelty.org or visit them at 510 North LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL.

"A Dog's Journey" is in theaters May 17.