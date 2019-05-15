Dean meets puppies up for adoption from the Anti-Cruelty Society

Posted 8:21 AM, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:20AM, May 15, 2019

In celebration of the upcoming film, "A Dog's Journey" we had 6 very friendly guests in studio today.  The husky puppies from the Anti-Cruelty Society, and they're all up for adoption!  They'll be available Thursday, March 16th. And as a bonus, Universal Pictures  in conjunction with "A Dog's Journey" is picking up the adoption fees for all 6 puppies featured on the show! And of course the Anti-Cruelty Society has many other dogs looking for their forever home.

For more information check out anticruelty.org or visit them at  510 North LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL.

"A Dog's Journey" is in theaters May 17.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.