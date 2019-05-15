Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday @ Cincinnati

Posted 10:56 AM, May 15, 2019

*Since Joe Maddon took over as manager, the Cubs have dominated the Reds, posting a 51-25 mark. It’s their best four-year span against the Reds since 1908-11, when they went 62-26 (.705).

*Cincinnati’s pitching has been outstanding this season, posting MLB’s second-best team ERA at 3.35 (Tampa Bay, 2.88; the Cubs are in 3rd at 3.38).

*This is just the second time in his career that Sonny Gray has failed to complete six innings in four consecutive starts.

*The only Reds on the current 25-man roster with hits against Yu Darvish are Derek Dietrich (2/4) and Joey Votto (2/7). The other 23 men on the current roster are a combined 0-for-14 with 7 strikeouts.

 

