Cubs’ Ben Zobrist, wife Julianna file for divorce

Posted 11:44 AM, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:26PM, May 15, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist #18 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with his wife Julianna Zobrist after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs utility man Ben Zobrist and his wife Julianna have filed for divorce, Cook County court records show.

The Cubs granted Zobrist, 37, a leave of absence on May 8 for personal reasons. They did not say why he took the leave of absence or when he would return.

According to The Tennesseean, Zobrist filed for legal separation from his wife in Williamson County. The filing says his wife “has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct which render further cohabitation impossible.”

Julianna, 34, is a professional singer, and has performed the National Anthem at several Cubs games. She has also performed on WGN-TV.

The couple had been married for 14 years and have three children together.

