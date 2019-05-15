× Cubs’ Ben Zobrist, wife Julianna file for divorce

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs utility man Ben Zobrist and his wife Julianna have filed for divorce, Cook County court records show.

The Cubs granted Zobrist, 37, a leave of absence on May 8 for personal reasons. They did not say why he took the leave of absence or when he would return.

According to The Tennesseean, Zobrist filed for legal separation from his wife in Williamson County. The filing says his wife “has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct which render further cohabitation impossible.”

Julianna, 34, is a professional singer, and has performed the National Anthem at several Cubs games. She has also performed on WGN-TV.

The couple had been married for 14 years and have three children together.