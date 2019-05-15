Comedian Russ Williamson talks job prospects as a theater major and cooking shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Russ Williamson moved to Chicago in 2005 to kick start his career in comedy. Since then he has appeared on television shows Chicago Fire and Sirens as well as performed in Chicago's biggest rooms. Russ was named Best of the Mid-West at Gilda's LaughFest. Catch him at Laughs to Remember on Saturday, June 1 at Concord Place: 401 W. Lake St. Northlake, IL. For more information visit alzheimers-illinois.org/laughstoremember.