American Idol finalist Danny Gokey performs live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grammy nominated, Danny Gokey has become a fan favorite after being an American Idol Top 3 finalist. Since the show, Gokey has released a debut album, My Best Days, along with follow up albums, Hope In Front of Me, Rise and award winning holiday album, Christmas Is Here. Gokey is now the founder of Better Than I Found It, a non-profit organization that has a heart to partner with organizations already making a difference in their communities.

For more information visit his website http://www.dannygokey.com.