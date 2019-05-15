× 3 injured after Englewood shooting, police say

CHICAGO — Three people were injured after a shooting in the city’s Englewood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Three people were standing on the 6200 block of South Justine Street around 1:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots.

A 27-year-old woman sustained a graze wound on her right cheek and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was stabilized.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the right arm and taken to the same hospital where he was stabilized.

A third person, a 25-year-old woman, was shot in the lower left leg and her left hip and was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital where she was stabilized.

No one was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.