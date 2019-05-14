× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Cleveland

*The Chicago White Sox are under .500 after 40 games in 2019, but theyare better at this point (19-21) than they were a year ago (11-29).

*The Indians are scoring only 3.53 runs per game while allowing 3.83. They only team in MLB scoring & allowing less than 4 runs/game in 2019 and the first Indians team since 1981 to score & allow less than 4 runs/game thru 40 games.

*The Tribe are 15-3 when they score at least four runs.

*The White Sox are an American League-worst 8-15 in day games this season.

*Yoan Moncada is doing his best work in 2019 against divisional opponents hitting .380 with a 1.204 OPS.