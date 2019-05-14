White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Cleveland

Posted 9:41 AM, May 14, 2019, by

*The Chicago White Sox are under .500 after 40 games in 2019, but theyare better at this point (19-21) than they were a year ago (11-29).

*The Indians are scoring only 3.53 runs per game while allowing 3.83. They only team in MLB scoring & allowing less than 4 runs/game in 2019 and the first Indians team since 1981 to score & allow less than 4 runs/game thru 40 games.

*The Tribe are 15-3 when they score at least four runs.

*The White Sox are an American League-worst 8-15 in day games this season.

*Yoan Moncada is doing his best work in 2019 against divisional opponents hitting .380 with a 1.204 OPS.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.