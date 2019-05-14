Third grader hit, killed while waiting for school bus in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A third grade girl was killed when she was hit by a Jeep in Randolph County, North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was headed south on Whites Memorial Road. Two girls were standing on the side of the road in the 1400 block.

Troopers believe that one of the girls, Ayanna Ja'nae Jimenez Crump, ran into the road where she was hit by the Jeep, according to WGHP.

The school bus was about to arrive.

Highway Patrol has not charged the driver, stating that there were no contributing factors and that the driver could not have prevented the collision.

Superintendent Stephen Gainey of the Randolph County School System issued the following statement:

“The Randolph County School System is deeply saddened by the loss of Ayanna Ja’nae Jimenez Crump, a third grade student at Grays Chapel Elementary School. On behalf of our school system and Board of Education, I want to express my condolences to the family of this wonderful child. In addition, our thoughts and prayers are with Ayanna’s classmates and staff members at Grays Chapel Elementary School as well as other individuals in our school system and community affected by this tragedy. In an effort to support students and staff members, counseling services will be made available for students and staff members on school campuses.”