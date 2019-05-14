The Toy Insider Mom is back to show Larry and Paul how to have active summer fun!

Posted 8:54 AM, May 14, 2019, by

The Toy Insider Mom Laurie Schacht is back at WGN with toys that will get kids outside and keep them active this summer. For more information visit  http://www.toyinsider.com and follow her on Twitter @toyinsidermom.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.