PHOTOS: Baby gorilla born at Lincoln Park Zoo on Mother’s Day

CHICAGO — A baby western lowland gorilla was born at Lincoln Park Zoo on Mother’s Day.

Mom Rollie and the male infant are doing well. This is the second birth for Rollie, who gave birth to Nayembi in 2012. This baby hasn’t been named just yet.

Western lowland gorillas are endangered, but the zoo now has eight of them.

The zoo’s Regenstein Center for African Apes will remain closed intermittently as the gorilla group continues to acclimate to the infant. It is slated to return to regular hours (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) this Saturday.

In the meantime, the gorillas may be spotted in their outdoor habitat.