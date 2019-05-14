× Nicolas Gaitan’s MLS Player of the Week honor adds to a great week for the Fire

CHICAGO – It was easily the best week of the still young Major League Soccer season for the Chicago Fire – and one that was needed.

After three-straight shutouts on the road in which they were only able to get a point in a tie against LAFC, the Fire netted a 5-0 home win over the New England Revolution on Wednesday then followed it up with a 2-0 triumph over Minnesota United FC.

It marks the first time the team has won back-to-back games this season, and have put themselves in a three-way tie for sixth in the Eastern Conference.

The team’s success has also coincided with the best offensive stretch for their biggest in-season acquisition of the 2019 campaign.

Nicolas Gaitan was named the MLS Player of the Week after finding his offensive rhythm at home during the games against the Revolution and Minnesota United FC. After netting his first MLS goal and two assists last Wednesday in the win over New England, he followed that up with a score and assist on Saturday evening, which was enough to earn the honor from the league.

Acquired from Dalian Yifeng of the Chinese Super League back in March, the midfielder has played in nine games for the Fire and started seven with two goals and four assists, all of which have come during games played a SeatGeek Stadium.

After Gaitan and the Fire’s success at home, the team now hits the road for a game against San Jose on Saturday, doing so in a tie for sixth in the Eastern Conference with 16 points. That rise in the standings is thanks to a big weekend at home for the Fire and one of their newest stars.