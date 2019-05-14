Trial begins for man charged with dismembering 2-year-old found in Garfield Park Lagoon

Posted 12:58 PM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:45PM, May 14, 2019

Kyrian Knox (left) and Kamel Harris.

CHICAGO — The man who allegedly murdered a 2-year-old boy and dismembered his body went on trial on Tuesday.

Kamel Harris is accused of killing Kyrian Knox, of Rockford, back in August 2015. Jury selection was completed on Monday.

Prosecutors have claimed Harris lost control when the child was given milk and cried for hours. The boy was lactose intolerant.

Harris is accused of bringing the child’s body to Chicago, dismembering it, placing the remains in plastic bags tied to weights, and putting them in the Garfield Park Lagoon.

A proposed plea agreement broke apart in the face of opposition from the boy’s family.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.