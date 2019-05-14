× Trial begins for man charged with dismembering 2-year-old found in Garfield Park Lagoon

CHICAGO — The man who allegedly murdered a 2-year-old boy and dismembered his body went on trial on Tuesday.

Kamel Harris is accused of killing Kyrian Knox, of Rockford, back in August 2015. Jury selection was completed on Monday.

Prosecutors have claimed Harris lost control when the child was given milk and cried for hours. The boy was lactose intolerant.

Harris is accused of bringing the child’s body to Chicago, dismembering it, placing the remains in plastic bags tied to weights, and putting them in the Garfield Park Lagoon.

A proposed plea agreement broke apart in the face of opposition from the boy’s family.