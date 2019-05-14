Lunchbreak: Hog Wings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lee Kuebler Chef/Owner of Oscar Lee’s Barbecue in downtown Libertyville

Oscar Lee's Barbecue

603 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Libertyville, Illinois 60048

847-530-7172

http://www.OscarLeesBBQ.com

Lee's other business: http://www.milwalkytaco.com/

Recipe:

Ingredients (for the hog wings):

1/2 rack baby back ribs

1 cup A.P. Flour

2 cups Panko bread crumbs

4 eggs beaten

2qts vegetable oil or beef lard

For the sauce:

1 cup Franks Red Hot sauce (or other hot sauce)

1 cup bbq sauce (we use Oscar Lee’s Texas Sweet)

1tbs fresh garlic(minced)

1cup melted butter

1/4 cup honey

To make hog wings:

Cut 1/2 rack into individual ribs. Toss ribs in flour and shake off excess. Transfer to beaten eggs and coat. Remove from eggs and toss into bowl of panko while constantly moving the bowl. Once the ribs are thoroughly coated in panko remove and set aside until ready to fry.

To make sauce:

Add melted butter to hot sauce pot. Add garlic and sauté until aromatic and harsh garlic aroma is gone. Add bbq sauce, Franks red hot and honey. Bring to a boil then blend in blender or with immersion blender.

To finish:

Bring oil or lard to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Add ribs and fry until golden brown(4-5 minutes). Dip or toss in sauce then Garnish with sliced scallions. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.