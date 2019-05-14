Impact of Trade War with China

China says it plans to hike tariffs on U.S. products by 25% starting June 1st; in retaliation for America`s decision to increase tariffs from 10% to 25%. Sixty billion dollars of American products will be affected, including farm exports, toys and appliances made in China. Christine McDaniel, a senior research fellow at Mercatus Center at George Mason University explained the impact of those increases.

