Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday @ Cincinnati

Posted 1:10 PM, May 14, 2019, by
The Cubs went 11-8 (.579) versus the Reds last season, winning eight of the final nine games in the matchup. Chicago has lost four straight at Great American Ballpark and went 3-6 in Cincinnati in 2018, tied for its worst road record versus a single opponent last season.
The Cubs took two of three games from the Brewers and have gone an MLB-best 12-2 (.857) since April 27. Chicago allowed 4.6 runs per game prior to that date and has allowed just 2.9 per game since.
In his first 15 games this season, Kris Bryant slashed .217/.329/.350 with one home run and 6 RBI, seeing his team go 7-8. In his last 22 games, Bryant has slashed .289/.450/.671 with seven home runs and 20 RBI – the Cubs have gone 17-5 in these games.
The Reds took two of three games in San Francisco, and have won three of their last four overall. Cincinnati has gone 8-4 at home since April 9 after opening the season 1-4 at Great American Ballpark.
Nick Senzel has picked up five extra-base hits in his first 10 career games, tied for sixth most by a Red in the live-ball era and the most by a Red in his first 10 games since Chris Dickerson (nine in 2008).
Kyle Hendricks has gone 17.0 innings without allowing an earned run, the fifth-longest active streak in MLB. His streak trails only Houston’s Ryan Pressly (36.0), Los Angeles’ Hyun-Jin Ryu (24.0), Minnesota’s Jake Odorizzi (20.0) and teammate Jon Lester (19.2).
