Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday @ Cincinnati

➢ The Cubs went 11-8 (.579) versus the Reds last season, winning eight of the final nine games in the matchup. Chicago has lost four straight at Great American Ballpark and went 3-6 in Cincinnati in 2018, tied for its worst road record versus a single opponent last season.

➢ The Cubs took two of three games from the Brewers and have gone an MLB-best 12-2 (.857) since April 27. Chicago allowed 4.6 runs per game prior to that date and has allowed just 2.9 per game since.

➢ In his first 15 games this season, Kris Bryant slashed .217/.329/.350 with one home run and 6 RBI, seeing his team go 7-8. In his last 22 games, Bryant has slashed .289/.450/.671 with seven home runs and 20 RBI – the Cubs have gone 17-5 in these games.

➢ The Reds took two of three games in San Francisco, and have won three of their last four overall. Cincinnati has gone 8-4 at home since April 9 after opening the season 1-4 at Great American Ballpark.

➢ Nick Senzel has picked up five extra-base hits in his first 10 career games, tied for sixth most by a Red in the live-ball era and the most by a Red in his first 10 games since Chris Dickerson (nine in 2008).