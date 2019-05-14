Mom of girl injured in hit-and-run speaks out; $500K bond for man charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP, Ill. — Bond was set at $500,000 for a man accused of a hit-and-run that left a girl in critical condition, but it is unclear if he'll be able to post it.

Brian Quartuccio, 42, appeared in bond court Tuesday after spending the night in the Kane County Jail.

Quartuccio faces five felony charges, including leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident. He is accused of hitting and injuring 7-year-old Lexi Hanson with a pickup truck on Sunday, while she was out riding her bike along Geneva Avenue in St. Charles.

Quartuccio allegedly drove away from the scene and ditched the truck a few miles away, with a dog still inside the vehicle.

Police were not surprised when Quartuccio turned himself in Monday.

"Central Kane County, especially that neighborhood just north of St. Charles, is a very close-knit community. We knew that as soon as we started pushing his face out there on media sources, it was going to put a great deal of pressure on him," Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said.

Lexi remains hospitalized, but is expected to recover. Her family expressed gratitude in a short statement early Tuesday morning, her mother saying, "Our girl is stable, she's in great hands and she will pull through stronger than ever. Please continue to send love and prayers her way. Lexi does have a long road to recovery, but we know how truly lucky we are."

Lexi's family also thanked her friend, who was with her when the accident happened, for running to get help immediately after the pickup sped away.

Although Quartuccio turned himself in, the judge said there was probable cause to detain him since he initially fled the scene.

The state also notes that he was driving on a revoked license due to a significant criminal history of driving offenses.

Investigators said Quartuccio has a history of traffic violations, including three DUIs. He was currently on probation.

In this case, police said he was not only driving with a revoked license, the pickup involved belonged to a relative and was uninsured.

Quartuccio is due back in court on May 23.

